MPW funds 2 new Basilan wharves

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works-Basilan District Engineering Office (MPW-BDEO) is closely monitoring the ongoing construction of two wharves in the Basilan province aimed at giving a new horizon in economic growth and development for the province.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim A. Hasanin said yesterday that the construction of the two wharves in Tuburan and Hj. Mohammad Ajul municipality will enhance the economic growth of the two towns.

Hasanin said his office is now closely monitoring the construction of Panuburan Port in Barangay Lahi-lahi in Tuburan town and the construction of Tambulig Port in Barangay Sironggon in Hj. Mohammad Ajul Municipality in Basilan Province.

Trading and transporting of goods will become easy for traders and farmers of the town whose main products are coconut and rubber.

While admitting that the construction of the two wharves will take a year to complete, he said that once completed the wharf will complement the promotion of economic activities in the two municipalities.

Trading and transporting of goods will become easy for traders and farmers of the town whose main products are coconut and rubber.

Hasanin explained that “This economic development strategy adopted by MPW is referred to as expanding horizons as it sets out a long-term agenda to expand opportunities for business and investment.”

Meanwhile, the MPW-BDEO is scheduled to turn over to the different local government units in this province several infrastructure projects that were completed by the ministry in Basilan province.

Hasanin said over 40 different infrastructure projects are expected to be unveiled under the Transitional Development Impact Fund or TDIF and Special Development Fund including the regular infrastructure fund of MPW.