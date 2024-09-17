Miguel takes over as Chery Tiggo coach

After a luckless performance in the past conferences, Chery Tiggo decided to take a different direction by hiring a proven winner in Norman Miguel as head coach for the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Miguel, who led National University to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines title in Season 86 last year, said he is embracing the challenge of leading the Crossovers back to PVL glory.

He will take the spot of Kungfu Reyes, who will slide as assistant coach together with mainstays Brian Esquibel, Ian Fernandez, Robert Boto and Erickson Ramos with Aaron Velez as team manager.

“Actually, I was already focused on my other job, which is also connected to volleyball. Then one day, Coach Aaron called me. So I told myself ‘why not give it a try. This job is more challenging because this is a pro league,’” Miguel said.

“For me, it’s about time to test my skills in a higher level. I am also wondering how it feels coaching a professional team. I am honored because Chery Tiggo considered me and I am happy to be a head coach because I just used to be part of the coaching staff before.”