Menardo G. Jimenez: New PLDT EVP and COO

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. has announced the appointment of Menardo “Butch” G. Jimenez Jr. as the company’s new executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In a stock exchange disclosure, PLDT announced that Jimenez’s appointment was approved by the Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Extensive experience

PLDT said Jimenez, previously senior vice president and network head at PLDT, brings extensive experience to his new role in the company.

His tenure with the PLDT includes serving as Consumer Business Home advisor (2022-2023), Consumer Business Home Head (2019-2022), Deputy Business Transformation Office head (2017-2019), and Human Resource and Development head (2009-2019).

Additionally, he held roles as Retail Business head (2004-2009) and Media Communications and Public Affairs head (2001-2004).

Jimenez holds an AB Economics degree from the University of the Philippines.

Broad experience

His broad expertise and long-standing commitment to PLDT Inc. position him well to drive the company’s strategic initiatives and operational excellence effectively.

To recall, PLDT’s top honcho Manuel V. Pangilinan is still in the process of searching for a new president and chief executive officer (CEO) for the country’s largest fully integrated telco company.

He previously revealed that he is considering approximately two to three potential candidates.

Pangilinan sits as chairman of PLDT but he temporarily resumed the role of president and CEO early this year after Alfredo S. Panlilio resigned from his post on 31 December 2023.