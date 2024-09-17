Manila seeks help for Tondo fire victims

The local government of Manila has appealed to the public for donations, either in cash or in kind, to help the nearly 2,000 families left homeless by two large fires in Tondo.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo are appealing for donations to support the families who have been displaced by these fires, as the donations will go a long way to help the affected residents rebuild their lives.

Lacuna assured that the Manila City Council, under Presiding Officer Yul Servo, is passing the necessary measures to provide substantial assistance to the fire victims.