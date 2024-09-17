Malabon residents awarded lots

The local government of Malabon City has awarded to 147 qualified Malabon residents Certificates of Eligibility for Lot Allocation (CELA) which will give the Malabueños their legal rights and ownership over the land where their homes are built.

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said that the recipients of the land title were from various city barangays, including Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Baritan and Sanciangco, adding that the distribution of land titles is designed to address security concerns by formally establishing residents’ ownership of the land on which their homes are built.