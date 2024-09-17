Leviste firm acquires largest Nueva Ecija poultry farm

Provincia Investments Corp., owned by Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste, has acquired a 60-hectare poultry farm in Nueva Ecija—marking a significant step in its strategy to expand local operations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Provincia described the farm, previously owned by JJPNM Agro-Industrial Corp., as the largest poultry facility in the province.

While the company did not disclose the investment amount, it noted that the land was purchased at an “attractive price,” excluding the value of existing poultry structures.

The company pointed out that the acquisition aligns with its drive to uplift rural areas through strategic investments in real estate, industrial, and energy projects. The company aims to create jobs, increase household incomes, and drive sustainable growth in the provinces.

“We are grateful to our partners who have helped our business grow. Now that we have this capital, it is our responsibility to invest it to benefit as many of our countrymen as we can,” Leviste said.

In addition, Provincia will invest P15 billion to generate jobs in Batangas and other provinces, funding of which comes from the sale of secondary shares in SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC), a subsidiary of Solar Philippines.

The planned investment will complement the initial Ph5 billion pledge made by Countryside Investments Holdings Corp., another company owned by Leviste.

Recently, Meralco PowerGen Corp. paid Leviste’s Solar Philippines P6.7 billion for 5.8 billion shares of SPNEC. Solar Philippines has now raised approximately P15 billion from its SPNEC shares and retains a 29 percent ownership stake in the company.

Provincia’s initial projects are located in Batangas, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija, aligning with SPNEC’s solar energy initiatives in those regions. In 2021, Provincia secured a loan from AC Energy Corp. (ACEN) to purchase land in Tarlac, which has since been fully repaid.

Looking ahead, Provincia plans to collaborate with Solar Philippines to develop its landholdings in Batangas, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.