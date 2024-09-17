Italian buildup beckons Alas boys

Alas Pilipinas is set to have a two-week training in Italy in preparation for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship that the country will host next year.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation executive Tonyboy Liao told DAILY TRIBUNE that the squad will be leaving on Monday in preparation for a tough battle against 31 of the best countries in the world.

Liao said the squad will hold camps in the Italian cities of Fano, Ancona, San Giustino, Mantoba, Reggio Emilia and Sabaudia and will play against various clubs and teams around the area.

Leading the delegation will be Alas Pilipinas’ mentor Angiolino Frigoni, who guided the Italian women’s squad in the 1992 Barcelona and 2000 Sydney Olympics, as well as Liao pending the release of his Schengen visa.

“It’s going to be a two-week camp with all the training and traveling,” said Liao in a short message on Tuesday morning.

“They will fly out on Monday and will return at the end of September.”

Italy is a perfect destination for the fledgling squad to sharpen their knives before the world’s most prestigious volleyball tourney outside the Summer Olympics.

Aside from having a mentor who knows Italian volleyball like the back of his hand, the Italians are also considered as a volleyball powerhouse as they ranked No. 3 in the latest tally of the International Volleyball Federation with four gold medals in the World Championships and three silver medals in the Olympics.

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gave the federation his blessing to come up with a solid preparation, saying that the government is willing to help in finding the squad a permanent training venue.

Leading the squad will be Bryan Bagunas with two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez.

Completing the national squad are Vince Patrick Lorenzo, Jade Lex Disquitado, Kim Malabunga, Noel Kampton, Gabriel Casaña, Josh Retamar, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Leo Ordiales, Choi Diao, Lloyd Josafat, Louie Ramirez and Michaelo Buddin.

On the other hand, helping the 70-year Italian guru in the coaching staff will be Dante Alinsunurin, Matteo Antonucci, Odjie Mamon, trainer Dexter Clamor, physiotherapist Yuichi Akaba and team manager Jerome Guhit.