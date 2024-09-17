IP collaboration within and across regions

In a globalized world of unprecedented opportunities and challenges, the effectiveness of intellectual property (IP) systems is not only determined by national policies but also by how well countries work with each other, both within and across regions.

My recent meetings at the ASEAN and the Belt and Road Initiative underscore this need for deeper coordination to navigate the uncertain future.

At the 73rd meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on IP Cooperation, hosted by our very generous neighbor Brunei Darussalam, IP offices committed to fast-track the remaining work needed to fulfill the vision of the ASEAN IP Rights Action Plan (AIPRAP) for 2016-2025.

The current AIPRAP has created a family within ASEAN. As a family, we have shown that we have each other’s back, pursuing IP initiatives that promote our collective growth, whether it is in streamlining and harmonizing our IP services, or sharing best practices and providing support for rightsholders across ASEAN.

As the end of the roadmap draws near, ASEAN member states are already looking into the opportunities we want to harness beyond 2025. We have begun charting the next 10-year roadmap which will direct the future of innovation and creativity in the region. The design and motivation for the roadmap is not merely to keep pace with global changes but for ASEAN to lead these changes through a united front.

Meanwhile, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to promote the connectivity of Asian, European, and African continents and their adjacent seas, has shown promising impact in supporting four key areas in IP: cooperation in IP-related services; harmonization of IP rules; interoperability of databases; and joint human resources training

As a result of the BRI, an annual training program organized by the China National IP Administration (CNIPA) has been held attended by IP Offices of BRI partner countries. The training provides immense support given China’s rapid advances in the innovation scene.

In the Global Innovation Index, it ranks 12th among the 132 economies featured in the GII 2023, first among the 33 upper-middle income group economies and third among the 16 economies in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.

AIPRAP and BRI’s achievements are indeed notable. Both have fostered greater cooperation. Both have elevated awareness about the importance of IP not just in protection but in commercialization, so we could bring IP products and services to markets and communities where they are needed. However, as we peer into the future, the evolving landscape demands a broader, more nuanced strategy.

One of the most pressing concerns is the enforcement of IP rights. The promise of protection is hollow if the mechanisms to uphold it are inadequate. ASEAN member states and BRI partner countries must advocate for stronger enforcement frameworks, ensuring that IP laws are not only well-articulated but robustly enforced to address online piracy, counterfeiting and unauthorized distribution. This entails equipping local authorities with the tools and training necessary to tackle infringement effectively.

The proliferation of pirated digital content and counterfeits in online marketplaces requires us to work with tech companies and rights holders to create more sophisticated protection measures and educate the public on the value of respecting IP in the digital realm. The E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding, which IPOPHL has been facilitating for its 43 signatories, should emerge as a model other country-partners could replicate.

The voices of ASEAN member states and BRI partner countries must be made louder than ever. Dialogues are important because we can ensure that our nation’s interests are represented and those concerns are addressed as we shape the future of global IP frameworks.

It is important to understand that the next plans we set out in ASEAN and at the BRI are more than policy documents. They are the embodiment of nations’ commitments to work together in the name of safeguarding IP rights. They hold our very promise to protect the creative and innovative spirit that keeps our economies and cultures alive. So we must fulfill that promise.