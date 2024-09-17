Identity of Kris Aquino’s doctor boyfriend revealed

When Kris Aquino revealed in June, during her interview with Ogie Diaz, that she’s in a relationship with a doctor, she gave no further clues.

“He’s a doctor, and I think that’s part of the reason why it was easy kasi alam niya ang pinagdadaanan ko (because he knows what I’m going through),” she said during the interview, which took place in the United States, where she lives with her sons, Bimby and Joshua.

“He’s part of the reason why I’m confident na puwede akong umuwi kasi alam ko (I can return home because I know) there’s someone who will help take care of me,” she added.

When Aquino boarded a plane to the Philippines and landed on Philippine soil on Friday, 13 September, after being away for more than two years, netizens were curious about the man seated next to her.

Many were asking why she wasn’t seated beside Bimby or Joshua.

That guy, as speculated by netizens on social media, is said to be the doctor Aquino mentioned in her interview with Diaz.

By Monday, 16 September, social media was already abuzz with the identity of Aquino’s supposed boyfriend.

A certain Larry Deang on Facebook revealed: “Jowa ni Kris Aquino na si Dr. Michael Padlan, magaling na surgeon sa Makati Medical Center. Same age raw ito with Kris, 53 years old, at may two kids sa previous relationship. Charming daw si Doc, matangkad and medyo healthy looking (Kris Aquino’s boyfriend is Dr. Michael Padlan, a skilled surgeon at Makati Medical Center. He is reportedly the same age as Kris, 53, and has two children from a previous relationship. Doc is said to be charming, tall, and a bit on the healthy side).”

We did some research and found that Padlan has a Facebook account under the name Mike.

We also discovered that Padlan posted a video of Aquino on 28 August 2002, where the Queen of Talk greeted someone named Markus a very happy birthday. Padlan used the hashtag “with permission to post.”

Aquino mentioned Padlan’s name twice during her greetings.