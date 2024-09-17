HURTING BUT DEADLY: Fighting Maroons not taking depleted Bulldogs lightly

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. — FEU vs UE

6:30 p.m. — NU vs UP

Unbeaten University of the Philippines sees no immediate advantage against a handicapped National University.

For assistant coach Christian Luanzon, the wounded Bulldogs pose an even greater threat to the Fighting Maroons’ bid for a third straight win and a share of the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tipoff time is at 6:30 p.m. following the battle of winless squads Far Eastern University and University of the East at 4:30 p.m.

NU is already a man down after foreign student-athlete Mo Diassana was ruled out for the season due to a knee injury. He sustained the injury during the Bulldog’s opening-day loss to defending champion De La Salle University.

“Well, we know coach Jeff’s (Napa) history as a coach from high school to seniors. He builds teams that are ready to fight whether or not he has an import or not,” Luanzon said.

“Obviously, as they’ve proven that in the last two games, even almost beating La Salle and winning (over FEU), I believe it was a come-from-behind win even,” he added.

The Bulldogs nearly scored an upset over the Green Archers, who are currently at the solo top spot with a 3-0 win-loss record, if not for La Salle main man and reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao hitting the game-winning triple in a 78-75 decision.

NU then showed grit when it overhauled a 17-point deficit on its way to a wild 62-60 escape over the young but feisty Tamaraws last Saturday for a 1-1 card.

The Fighting Maroons, who won all of their games in double-digit margins, know that the Bulldogs can give them fits. So, they’re approaching the game with extra caution.

“I think we just have to match that intensity. He’s (Napa) also known, obviously, for his precision and kick in his team’s executions. So, we have to match that or even surpass that,” Luanzon said.

“Hopefully, we could give them a good fight and the result will favor us.”

After blowing past luckless Ateneo de Manila University two weeks ago, UP brought down the Red Warriors, 81-71, last Saturday behind JD Cagulangan’s 21-point explosion.

Aside from the veteran guard, the Fighting Maroons will also rely on their other weapons and muscles inside the paint in last Season’s Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano, Mark Belmonte and big man Quentin Millora-Brown.

Although facing a ceiling challenge, the Bulldogs are ready for a dogfight with PJ Palacielo, Jake Figeroa, heady guard Steve Nash Enriquez, Kenshim Padrones and Reinhard Jumamoy in front.

Napa hopes his wards will not make the same mistakes they did against FEU to get a better chance at toppling fancied UP.

“We can’t start flat like what happened to us last game. We’re facing a heavyweight in UP so we can’t go out there and start flat,” he said.

Both FEU and UE, on the other hand, dropped their first two games of the season.

The loser of the game will slide to the cellar to join the struggling Blue Eagles, who are on their worst start in 11 years with a three-game skid.