House invites ex-Mayor Osmena on POGO raid, EJK in Cebu

The House of Representatives has invited former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to a hearing on 19 September 2024 regarding the ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) and extra-judicial killings.

In a letter signed by Surigao Representative Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the House Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts, Barbers stated, "The Joint Committee is aware of the recent POGO raid that took place in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City,Cebu, on 08 August 2024. Your testimonies might provide insights and vital information for possible legislations."

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 AM at the People's Center, House of Representatives in Quezon City.

Osmeña has been invited as a resource person.

"Should you deem it appropriate, however, you may execute and furnish the committee with an affidavit on any pertinent issues being investigated," Barbers added.