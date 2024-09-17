HIV and mpox: Health tips for staying safe

Amid the risk of mpox, people living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are advised to maintain a healthy immune system.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals with advanced HIV are “at increased risk of severe mpox and death if they contract mpox.”

However, Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) Philippines, a global initiative funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the US Agency for International Development, explains that people living with HIV who maintain an undetectable viral load through consistent use of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) “do not have a higher risk of developing more severe cases of mpox.”

ARVs work by preventing the replication of HIV in the body, helping to keep the immune system functioning effectively.

EpiC Philippines emphasizes, “This is why it is important for persons living with HIV to continue their antiretroviral therapy (ART) to maintain a healthy immune system that can protect them from mpox and other infections.”

While ART and preventive methods like condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) are effective in preventing the spread of HIV, EpiC Philippines notes that these methods are “not effective against mpox.”

“A more helpful precaution is to communicate openly and honestly with your partner about any mpox symptoms or recent contact with someone who has mpox,” it adds.

The Department of Health had previously advised sexually active individuals to consider virtual sex or “self-pleasure” as a precaution against mpox.

EpiC Philippines also recommends avoiding densely crowded public places where there is a higher risk of skin-to-skin contact. If living with someone who has mpox, it is important to stay in separate rooms, provide them with their own set of personal items, and avoid sharing towels or clothing.