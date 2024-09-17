Hezbollah blames Israel for deadly pager explosions in Lebanon

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, has accused Israel of being responsible for a series of explosions involving pagers used by its members. The blasts, which occurred across the country on Tuesday, killed at least eight people and wounded over 2,750, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad. Hezbollah vowed retaliation for what it called a "criminal aggression" by Israel, warning that it would deliver "just punishment."

The explosions were reported to have occurred simultaneously, causing widespread injuries, particularly to the face, hands, and stomach, with more than 200 people critically wounded. Among the dead were three Hezbollah members, including the 10-year-old daughter of one of the group’s members in the Bekaa Valley, and the son of a Hezbollah lawmaker.

Hezbollah stated that the blasts affected pagers used by its personnel in various units and institutions. The group is conducting a "wide-ranging security and scientific probe" to determine the cause of the explosions. The situation has heightened tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, with fears of potential retaliation from the group. As the Lebanese government investigates, Hezbollah remains firm in holding Israel accountable for the incident.