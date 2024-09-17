‘Gener’ moves westward over WPS

Tropical depression “Gener” is continuously moving westward over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Tuesday.

Based on its monitoring as of 5 p.m., Gener’s center was estimated at 235 kilometers west-northwest of Baguio City and had recorded maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hectoPascals (hPa). Gener was moving westward at a 30 km/h pace.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over some Luzon areas, particularly Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western portion of Pangasinan (Sual, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Infanta, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, Agno).

Residents of these areas were warned of strong winds, which might cause minimal to minor threats to life and property.