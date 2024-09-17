‘Gener’ exits Luzon; ‘Pulasan’ to follow

Tropical Depression ‘Gener’ exits the landmass of Luzon after crossing its rugged terrains since Tuesday early morning.

According to the state weather bureau PAGASA’s 5:00 p.m. bulletin, ‘Gener’ was last spotted at 235 kilometers west-northwest of Baguio City.

The storm is packing winds up to 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It is moving in a westward direction at 30 kilometers per hour.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western portion of Pangasinan.

‘Gener’ is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight, or tomorrow early morning.

As of 4:00 p.m., both the Ambuklao and Binga Dams in Benguet opened one gate each, releasing 0.30 meters of water.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm ‘Pulasan’ was last located 1,800 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, which is still outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

‘Pulasan’ is expected to enter the PAR either tonight or tomorrow early morning, and will be given the local name of ‘Helen.’

Like the recent Tropical Storm ‘Ferdie,’ it is also expected to leave the PAR hours after its entry and will not affect the country directly.

Both storms are expected to enhance the southwest monsoon that will bring rainy weather to the western seaboard of the country.

Heavy rainfall advisories remain raised in Palawan, Mindoro, and areas in the Western and Central Visayas due to the continuous monsoon-related rainfall.