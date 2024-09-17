First BP Serbisyo Center to rise in Leyte

ALANGALANG, Leyte — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to start the construction of the first ever Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Center.

Tingog Partylist Representative Cong. Jude Acidre led the groundbreaking ceremony that signals the start of the construction last 14 September.

Acidre said the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Center will be a centralized hub for government services, designed to provide citizens with easy access to various public services and information.

“This is going to be the first ever Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Center in the entire country. I am sure from here; the people will look up not only to the building that you will have, but to the services that we will be having in the center. It will definitely be a big boost in the economy,” Acidre said during his speech.

Acidre said the center aims to bring the government closer to the public so that communities can easily access the government’s programs, projects and services.

“This will streamline processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve the efficiency of service delivery, that includes application for permits, licenses, social services, and other government-related transactions, all in one location,” he said.

The DPWH 8 Planning and Design Division said the construction of the two-story serbisyo center, with an estimated ground and second floor areas of 3,250 sq. m. and 2,300 sq. m., is funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

The building will have several rooms and amenities such as agency offices, information desk, electrical room, security and control room, public toilet, parking area, utility room, lounge, storage, photocopy and printing section, and others.

DPWH regional director Edgar Tabacon said the agency has earmarked P250 million for the construction.

“We hope that we all work together in uplifting the development of Region 8. It is time that Eastern Visayas be at par with the development of other regions, through these projects,” Tabacon said.