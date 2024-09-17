Fashion that matters

Fashion is an endless sea of brands. Year after year, new ones rise to the shore and make a huge splash in the market. But after making that noise, some are carried by the waves back to the sea while a handful remain afloat and set sail into the world of designer retail. In the last few years, one name comes to fore for having braved the storms and successfully capturing the heart of the Manila market — the current toast of what women want to wear, Trude Lizares.

Trude Lizares isn’t a brand as much as it’s a philosophy. This is when fashion goes beyond its definition as clothing and transcends into a lifestyle.