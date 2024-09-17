DOJ vows to bring Teves home

The Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday affirmed its commitment to ensuring that former Oriental Mindoro Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. is extradited to the Philippines to face the charges against him.

Contrary to recent claims that the judiciary in Timor-Leste had nullified the order to extradite Teves, the DOJ clarified that the appropriate court in the country had ruled to send him back to the Philippines.

"No amount of underhanded tactics will derail our determination to get this fugitive home to face the murder charges. The victims need justice,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla said.

The DOJ also noted that Teves’ legal team is now attempting to contest this ruling on procedural grounds, specifically questioning the number of judges involved in the decision.

The DOJ stated, "This is a clear afterthought, raised only after the proceedings had concluded unfavorably for him. In Philippine law, such a move would be barred under the principle of estoppel, which prevents a party from challenging procedural issues if they actively participated in the process and failed to raise objections earlier."

Teves and his representatives were fully engaged in the proceedings, had the opportunity to present their case, and were afforded due process throughout. Their recent objections only arose after they failed to secure a favorable outcome.

The DOJ expressed confidence that the outcome of the new proceedings will remain the same as the previous decision.

Furthermore, the DOJ emphasized that the legal merits are clear, and they expect Teves will face justice in the Philippines soon, given the strong evidence against him in connection with multiple serious charges, including the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.