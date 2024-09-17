Displaced Sofitel workers receive employment assistance

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has provided employment assistance to workers affected by the closure of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in July.

DoLE-National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Atty. Sarah Mirasol said the department conducted two job fairs for the displaced workers in May and June.

“Aside from these job fairs, we have already implemented livelihood assistance for 123 displaced workers of Sofitel,” Mirasol said.

The DoLE official said the department is waiting for workers to submit the necessary documents to receive the livelihood grant.

Over 300 proposals for livelihood assistance have been received, and more than 100 are currently being processed.