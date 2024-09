LOOK: Employees of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) evacuated the Pasay office building due to a spoiled bomb threat on Tuesday, 17 September 2024. The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responded to the threat at around 6:28 a.m. Perimeters around the DFA were immediately blocked to motorists when the threat occurred. KING RODRIGUEZ











