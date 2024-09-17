DebbiE Co: From atelier to prét-à-porter

For Debbie Co, designing clothes brings a sense of achievement.
“Being able to create clothes for women is empowering, it can make a big difference. Making someone feel effortlessly beautiful is important. I feel a sense of achievement by doing that,” Co told DAILY TRIBUNE.
After graduating from De La Salle University Manila, Co decided to pursue her passion for fashion, later attending Central Saint Martins in London. She has designed for major fashion hubs, The Ramp, Ishq and Souk, and she is also the brains behind the premier ready-to-wear line, After Eight.
“It’s not just about clothes; it’s how someone feels about wearing them. Do they feel confident about it? It lifts your mood,” she said.
Co’s studio, Atelier Debbie Co, carries various collections that reflect her signature aesthetic. The Atelier brand focuses on made-to-measure evening and bridal wear. As a result, her designs have become a preferred choice for celebrities and fashion connoisseurs. Julia Barretto, Janine Gutierrez, Carla Abellana, Coleen Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Nicole Andersson, Verniece Enciso and Elisse Joson are some of her muses.
Wanting to expand her market, Co recently launched Prêt-à-porter Debbie Co, a boutique offering ready-to-wear collections that focus on femininity, romanticism and glamor. Each Prêt-à-porter piece is designed for a relaxed, everyday day-to-night style.
What made you decide to offer ready-to-wear to the public?
I wanted to have a wider market, for women to have that access not just like the one in our studio. I’ve been doing this for quite some time, 19 years already. I have had my atelier in Jupiter Street in Bel-Air for 16 years and then I moved to Proscenium in Rockwell where we’ve been for the last three years. I thought of expanding at this point because I think we are ready.
How will you describe your brand’s aesthetic?
Our brand is very romantic, feminine, contemporary and timeless.
Where do you get the inspiration for each piece that you make?
I get a lot of my inspiration from my travels, art and different types of architecture. When I travel, I make sure to take a lot of photos and I spend time in the museums. I go around.
I sort of put together everything that caught my eye. Like pictures of buildings or art and fabrics. Fabrics are very important, for me it’s how my process starts. I do a lot of fabric sourcing abroad. I go all over different cities and source fabrics from there. That’s how I start my creative process. I get a lot of fabric from Seoul. That city has so much to offer, so many textures.
Who is your favorite person to dress?
Someone like Heart Evangelista because she can own the dress. I feel like anything that she wears, she can carry it well. It’s so easy to dress her up. I think most designers would say that.
Prêt-à-porter Debbie Co is located at R2, Power Plant Mall, Makati City.