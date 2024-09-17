DebbiE Co: From atelier to prét-à-porter

For Debbie Co, designing clothes brings a sense of achievement.

“Being able to create clothes for women is empowering, it can make a big difference. Making someone feel effortlessly beautiful is important. I feel a sense of achievement by doing that,” Co told DAILY TRIBUNE.

After graduating from De La Salle University Manila, Co decided to pursue her passion for fashion, later attending Central Saint Martins in London. She has designed for major fashion hubs, The Ramp, Ishq and Souk, and she is also the brains behind the premier ready-to-wear line, After Eight.