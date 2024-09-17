Contingencies in place against China’s possible BRP Sierra Madre takeover—military

The Philippine military has contingency measures in place should China attempt to take over the BRP Sierra Madre grounded at the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, a high-ranking navy official said Tuesday.

This was assured by the Philippine Navy spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo when asked to assess the prospects of a possible Chinese takeover.

“We do not rate possible options of any potential adversary. Nevertheless, we have the appropriate plans, contingency plans in place,” Trinidad told reporters.

Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is prepared “to implement any policy-level decision that is made” regarding the BRP Sierra Madre.

The possible takeover of the BRP Sierra Madre by the Chinese forces was floated in an interview with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on CBS News' "60 Minutes" earlier this week.

“If China were to take the Sierra Madre, that is a clear act of war on a Philippine vessel,” he said.