Cheng, ex-Filipinas manager, rallies behind Stallion Laguna FC

Stallion Laguna FC Women squad got a huge boost following the expression of support of businessman Jeff Cheng as its chief sponsor in the upcoming season of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League.

Cheng, whose concern and generosity paved the way for the Filipinas’ historic appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year, said getting a call from national team standout Chandler McDaniel convinced him to support Stallion.

Aside from McDaniel, Bella Pasion and Sofia Harrisson are also joining the Stallions, setting up a reunion of sorts among the personalities who turned the Philippines into a women’s football powerhouse.

“For me, it was an easy decision. When the opportunity came and when Chandler gave me a call, it was a no-brainer to be able to help out the members of the team playing here locally,” said Cheng, the chief of the Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, said during the press briefing attended by Stallion team owner Filbert Alquiros and head coach Ernie Nierras.

“I think it will also help inspire more players to join football and elevate the level of football in the Philippines.”

Stallion is coming off a winless campaign in last year’s PFF Women’s League after losing all of its nine matches.

Now with the backing of Cheng and the addition of the Filipinas players, Stallion looks poised to challenge defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo, bannered by national team veterans Hali Long and Inna Palacios, for the title.

Stallion and Filipinas goalkeeper Oliva McDaniel is also pumped up to play this season as she wants to share the experience she gained from playing with Brazilian club Santos FC.

“I learned a lot during my time with Santos in Brazil. We’re just trying to make the group a bit more competitive,” McDaniel said.

“Last year, we just came to play with the girls after the World Cup. Now we’re here to be competitive and we’ve put together a stacked team. The internationals plus the local girls here are super competitive and really talented.”

“I think the talent will take us far against these other teams that have been established for a little bit of time.”