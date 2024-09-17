Catholic clergy condemns Abra killings

BAGUIO CITY — Alarmed by the spate of shootings, priests of the Catholic Diocese of Bangued, Abra, in a statement, has condemned the senseless killings and other forms of violence in the province.

“We are here to condemn and stand strongly against the violence and killings that brought havoc to our church communities especially here in our province of Abra,” stated the Diocese in the vernacular. They expressed their alarm and sadness as more names of people of Abra are being added to the long list of victims of election and non-election related violence. The priests said that they mourn with the families grieving over the killings.

The clergy called on government officials of the government, various groups and organizations and the people of Abra to sit together and have peaceful dialogues to settle differences and find solutions. They committed that the Church will always strongly support any plans and moves to address conflicts, strengthen peaceful co-existence of everyone in society through peaceful resolutions.

The priests also appealed to the people to be one with them in praying for the victims of violence, their families so that they can mold within themselves peace in their homes, in their villages and in their workplaces. “May love change our hearts and may hope of a peaceful future takeover on whatever things we do,” stated the priests.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a shooting incident in the evening of 16 September. The victim was identified as Raniel Romero, who died of gunshot wounds.

The killing of Romero took place in Barangay Cabuloan, Bangued, Abra. The motive and suspect/s behind the killing are yet to be determined.