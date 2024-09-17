Bong Go scrutinizes DSWD’s validation of beneficiaries

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go raids concerns during the Senate Committee on Finance's deliberations on the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) budget on 16 September about the department's process for validating program beneficiaries.

Go, a Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, questioned whether DSWD is effectively reaching the poor and vulnerable. He stressed his support for DSWD's initiatives, provided they are implemented properly without political interference or delays.

“I want to express my support to the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which play a crucial role in uplifting the lives of the marginalized and vulnerable sectors in our society,” Go said.

Go raised specific issues regarding the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program and questioned the budget's utilization and cash availability, especially in disaster-stricken areas. He pointed out problems with delays in fund disbursement and criticized the lack of Special Disbursing Officers (SDOs) in some regions.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian explained that cash shortages were due to a limited number of SDOs, not a lack of funds. However, Go and Senator Marcos expressed skepticism, citing ongoing delays in the National Capital Region.

Go also addressed delays in aid for victims of the 2023 typhoons, expressing frustration over the slow resolution. He urged Gatchalian to ensure prompt assistance to qualified beneficiaries.

“Ako, sinusuportahan ko talaga ‘yung programa ng DSWD ever since po at sa mga nakakatulong sa mga mahirap. Pero pakiusap lang, alamin po ninyo kung sino ‘yung mga mahirap, at huwag pahirapan. Sigurado po kayo na lahat ng nabibigyan ay mahihirap?” Go emphasized.

Go stressed that DSWD should prioritize helping the poor and avoid political influence. He highlighted his efforts to institutionalize programs like AICS through legislation, including Senate Bill No. 2638, to ensure timely and proper implementation.

“Unahin po natin ‘yung mga mahirap nating kababayan. ‘Yan naman po ang ginagawa noon ng DSWD. Sana po panindigan niyo po ang inyong sinasabing ‘Bawat Buhay Mahalaga’ po sa DSWD,” Go appealed.

He concluded by urging the DSWD to continue its mission without political bias and ensure that aid reaches those in need effectively.