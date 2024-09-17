Bomb kills 2 in Zambo del Sur

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — An improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle exploded on Tuesday morning, killing at least two people in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by the Tukuran Municipal Police Station, the bombing took place at the AJ Beach Resort in Purok Gemelina, Lower Bayao, Tukuran.

The information did not indicate if the fatalities were resort guests. Police have yet to identify them.

Witnesses said they saw a utility vehicle fleeing moments after the explosion. The PNP Bomb Ordnance Unit discovered a bag of ammonium nitrate.

Police said the bombing coincided with the province’s celebration of its 72nd founding anniversary.

Despite checkpoints at the entry and exit points of Tukuran, the suspects remain at large.