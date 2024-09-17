BoC-MICP, BoI and CAMPI to strengthen partnership

To promote closer cooperation between government and the automotive sector, the Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) met with the Board of Investments (BoI) and the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) last Monday, 16 September.

District collector Carmelita M. Talusan attended the forum along with other port authorities Atty. Bobby G. Fondevilla, executive director of the BoI’s Investment Assistance Center; and Ernesto C. deLos Reyes Jr., director of BoI’s Investment Assistance Service. CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez was joined by other BoI and CAMPI executives.

During the meeting, Talusan outlined the BoC’s modernization projects aimed at speeding up vehicle and part imports.

Improving Customs procedures

The discussions focused on improving customs procedures and regulatory frameworks, utilizing advanced technologies and systems for efficient risk management, improving trade facilitation to support the continued growth and development of the Philippines’ automotive sector, and making it easier to do business in the country.

“We are committed to providing a more efficient and transparent customs process to support the competitiveness of the automotive sector,” said District Collector Talusan, expressing the BoC’s unflinching support for BoI, CAMPI, and the local automotive industry. To further the country’s economic growth, the collaboration between BoI and CAMPI is essential.

Improving ease of doing business

BoI executive director Fondevilla enthusiastically expressed his gratitude as BoC-MICP provided a briefing to BoI and CAMPI, in which updates on improving ease of doing business in the country were shared, as well as how the attendees could deepen their collaboration as they continue to provide public service.

In addition to expressing excitement about the improved collaboration, CAMPI President Atty. Gutierrez stated, “This meeting marks a significant milestone in addressing the challenges together. We hope that working together with BoC and BoI would help us better serve the needs of the expanding market by guiding us with the policies and reforms.”

As part of its objective to improve trade facilitation, the MICP, under the leadership of BoC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, remained committed to collaborating closely with other governmental organizations and the commercial sector to promote a more seamless and effective flow of commerce.