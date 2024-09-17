Banking big time on Kathryn-Alden movie

Hello, Love, Again is a sequel to Hello, Love, Goodbye, which was the Philippines’ highest grossing film until Rewind of real-life couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes came along as an entry in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival. It was later shown abroad -- in cities and towns that abound with Pinoys.

Producers and theater bookers of Pinoy films must already be well aware of the box-office potency of the Bernardo-Richards reunion movie. We’ve not heard of any Pinoy movie slated to open on 13 November, alongside Hello, Love, Again. But there will likely be foreign films showing that week since the patrons of foreign films don’t bother with Filipino fares at the cinema.

It’s possible that Hello, Love, Again may extend in at least one cinema of the SM malls until the end of November. It won’t only be Star Cinema that will rejoice over the box-office take of that reunion film, but also GMA Pictures that may be said to have gotten smarter by seeing to it that they get to be co-producer of the film since Richards is their “property.”

The Kapuso network didn’t arrange with ABS-CBN Star Cinema five years ago to be a co-producer of Hello, Love, Goodbye. It also didn’t arrange to be co-producers of Rewind. It’s Dantes’ Agosto Dos Productions that made such a deal.

***

Those who have the money, but not the nerves to get something fixed in their faces, take heart from SB19 stalwarts Pablo Nase and Stell Ajero.

The two now very good-looking and smooth-skinned singing-dancing idols turned up at Boy Abunda’s Fast Talk on GMA 7 recently and admitted to the host they’ve been to aestheticians (beauty doctors) to improve their looks and to feel better about themselves.