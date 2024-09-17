Army ready to help PNP in determining if reservists are part of Quiboloy’s 'angels of death'

The Philippine Army on Tuesday said it is ready to cooperate should the Philippine National Police requests their assistance in providing information on determining whether reservists are part of Apollo Quiboloy’s alleged private army, which the police earlier tagged as “angels of death.”

This was after PNP Davao Police Chief Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III mentioned that the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC)’s army reservists were part of an armed group operating under Quiboloy’s will.

“Meron talaga. Accredited sila kaya lang as time went by, nawawala ang control lalo na itong panahon na ito na noong kailangan nilang proteksyunan kahit mali na, kasi ang loyalty nila na kay Quiboloy (There are. They are accredited but as time went by, they loost control especially when they needed to protect Quiboloy, even when he was already wrong, because of their loyalty),” Torre said in a radio interview over the weekend.

“Nalihis sila ng landas. Nawala na ang accreditation nila sa mga security unit. Nagsarili sila. Talagang reservist ang mga ‘yan (They strayed from the path. They lost their accreditation from the security unit and went on their own. They are indeed reservists)," he added.

However, Army Public Affairs Deputy Chief Col. Rey Balido said it has not yet received any reports that KOJC members who were trained as army reservists are indeed part of Quiboloy’s private army.

“We will closely coordinate with our law enforcement agencies because they are the ones who are in charge of that we will make the proper coordination with our law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Balido stressed that some individuals working for the KOJC’s broadcast arm, Sonshine Media Network International, were accredited as part of the Philippine Army's Reservist Affiliated Unit last 2015.

“They are called the Second Signal Battalion, Philippine Army Reserve Unit, Affiliated Reserve Unit, we tapped them because of their expertise in communications. But as to their involvement, we will closely coordinate with our law enforcement agency's counterparts and we will provide you updates if there are any,” he said.

Balido also noted that the Philippine Army has no control over these reservists unless called upon during national emergencies or wartime.

The PNP earlier said it has identified some members of Quiboloy's alleged private army, tasked to scare and hurt KOJC members who divulge the religious leader’s secrets.