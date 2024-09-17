ARJO ATAYDE BEST AMONG BEST

Actor-public servant Arjo Atayde has solidified his status as an internationally—acclaimed artist, following his big win at the 2024 ContentAsia Awards. He was named Best Male Lead in a TV Program/Series for his portrayal of Anton dela Rosa, the complex and intense central character of Cattleya Killer.

Cattleya Killer is a Filipino crime-thriller series from ABS-CBN and Nathan Studios. It premiered globally on Prime Video on 1 June 2023. Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, it revolves around a murder investigation linked to an old case involving a notorious serial killer. The show blends suspense, mystery and psychological drama, delving into the dark secrets of the characters and their connections to the murders.

The show has gained worldwide acclaim for its gripping plot, high-production value and strong performance, especially Arjo’s, positioning it as one of the most significant Filipino crime dramas in recent years.

At the awards ceremony held in Taipei, Arjo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped make his victory possible. “Thank you to everyone. I’m forever indebted to all the actors that I work with, to the people behind the camera, to everyone who’s helped me get here, gather all this power to actually pull through this good series.”

Arjo continued by expressing appreciation for his family’s support, especially his wife, Maine Mendoza. “It’s my first time in Taipei, this is such a reward for a first time here,” he gushed. “Last, but not the least, my family. Thank you so much to my family for supporting so much, to my wife who understands so much of the hard work that we had to pull through to be able to do this.”

He also acknowledged the support his ABS-CBN family gave him as he worked on the show. “To ABS-CBN, Tita Cory Vidanes, Sir Carlo Katigbak and, of course, to Sir Ruel Bayani, thank you so much for this opportunity. To the Filipinos, to ABS-CBN, maraming, maraming salamat po,” Arjo said.

Arjo’s performance in Cattleya Killer beat out five other finalists for the 2024 ContentAsia Awards trophy. Arjo’s portrayal captivated both audiences and critics, with his nuanced take on Anton dela Rosa ultimately securing him the prestigious award.

This win is just the latest in a string of international accolades for Arjo. It follows his 2020 Best Actor win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his role in Bagman, where he portrayed a barber entangled in the dangerous world of politics. That award made him the first Filipino to win at the region’s most prestigious platform for creative excellence.

In addition to his thriving acting career, Arjo is currently serving as Representative of the First District of Quezon City, a position he won by a landslide in the 2022 elections. His commitment to both his craft and public service showcases his multifaceted contributions to Philippine society.

With his unwavering passion and dedication, Arjo continues to inspire and uplift the Filipino film and television industry on the global stage.