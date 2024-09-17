Applications for 2025 JET Programme now open

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines is now accepting applications for the Coordinator for International Relations (CIR) and Assistant Language Teacher (ALT) positions in the 2025 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme.

1. What is the JET Programme?

The Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme was introduced in 1987 to help deepen mutual understanding between the people of Japan and those of other countries through foreign language exchange and cultural immersion at the local level.

Since the recruitment for the 2024 cohort, the embassy has accepted applications for the CIR position alongside the ALT position. CIRs work in local government offices in Japan, focusing on international exchange.

In 2024, more than 120 JET participants were sent from the Philippines, the largest batch in a single year, bringing the total number of participants from the Philippines to over 300.

2. What are the duties of CIRs?

CIRs are placed mainly in local governments across Japan. They assist in the international exchange matters by translating documents; project planning designing, and implementation; oral and written communications with non-Japanese residents and communities; and other related tasks.

3. What are the duties of ALTs?

ALTs will work in public or private schools, or local boards of education in the prefecture or municipality they will be assigned to. Their primary task is to assist in classes led by Japanese Teachers of English.

4. Who are eligible to apply?

Applicants must:

be a Filipino citizen

possess excellent English communication skills , both orally and in writing

be physically and mentally fit to work abroad

hold a Bachelor's degree or higher, or be able to obtain such qualifications by the designated arrival date

In addition to the above, applicants for the CIR position must:

possess Japanese language proficiency (JLPT N1 or its equivalent)

5. How can one apply?

Guidelines, application forms, and other requirements are available at: https://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/00_000193_00001.html

Submission deadlines are:

November 6, 2024 (Friday) for ALT Applicants

December 6, 2024 (Friday) for CIR Applicants

Applications must be submitted via post or courier to:

THE JET PROGRAMME

Japan Information and Culture Center

Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300

For inquiries, please contact: jetprogram@ma.mofa.go.jp.