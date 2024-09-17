Ancajas battles Thai in crucial comeback

It’s going to be a make-or-break fight for former world champion Jerwin Ancajas this Sunday in the undercard a Blow-By-Blow card in Mandaluyong City.

Ancajas, who made nine defenses of the International Boxing Federation super-fly crown against Sukpraserd Ponpitak of Thailand.

Last February in Tokyo, suffered a stunning sixth-round knockout defeat at the hands of Takuma Inoue in their World Boxing Association bantam clash.

The southpaw Ancajas, now 32, enters the ring at the Mandaluyong City College Gym with a 34-4-2 record with 23 knockouts.

The 36-year-old Ponpitak, who hails from Roi Et, comes to the ring with a 30-19 ledger with 20 knockouts.

A win by Ancajas should keep him in the thick of the fight for what could be his last at glory.

A loss, however, could mean the end to a colorful career that saw him defend his title in the United States several times apart from staking it in Mexico, Macau, Australia and Northern Ireland.