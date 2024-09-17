Amid mpox threat, people with HIV urged to maintain healthy immune system

Amid the risk of mpox, people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) were told to maintain a healthy immune system.

According to United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with advanced HIV are "at increased risk of severe mpox and death if they get mpox."

However, Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) Philippines, a global initiative funded by the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the USAgency for International Development explained that PLHIV who have undetectable viral load status from taking their daily antiretroviral drugs (ARV) "do not have a higher risk of developing more severe cases of mpox."

HIV is treated with ARV which works by stopping the virus from replicating the body.

"This is why it is important for persons living with HIV to continue their antiretroviral therapy (ART) to maintain a healthy immune system that can protect them from mpox and other infections," EpiC Philippines said.

While ART and protective methods such as condoms and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) are able to significantly prevent the spread of HIV, EpiC Philippines noted that these methods are "not effective when it comes to mpox."

"A more helpful precaution is to communicate openly and honestly with your partner whether either of you are experiencing mpox symptoms or have been in recent contact with someone with mpox or has recent exposure to it," it added.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) advised sexually active individuals to practice virtual sex or "self-pleasure" in the meantime as a precautionary measure against mpox.

EpiC Philippines also advised the public to avoid densely crowded public places where there are greater chances of skin-to-skin contact.

"If you are living with someone who has contracted mpox, it is important to stay in separate rooms, provide them with their own set of things to use, and avoid sharing personal items like towels or clothing," it said.

"However, if you suspect you have been infected with mpox and are exhibiting mpox symptoms, contact your nearest health center or hospital immediately," it added.

It also reminded suspected mpox patients to isolate in a room with good ventilation and coordinate with their local health provider.

"Avoid bathroom sharing, and if this cannot be done, regularly disinfect the bathroom after each use, and disinfect high contact areas as well, like doorknobs, stair railings, tables, or faucets."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mpox causes symptoms that are similar to smallpox.

The key difference between the two infections is that mpox causes swelling of the lymph nodes.

The most common symptoms of mpox include a rash with blisters on the face, hands, feet, or even the genitals; fever, headaches, muscle pain, backaches, and fatigue.

Mpox is spread through physical contact with someone who has the monkeypox virus (MPXV), especially direct contact with the rash. This includes hugging, kissing, and sexual contact.

The MPXV can also be spread through talking, breathing or singing face-to-face with someone who is infected, or by touching contaminated surfaces, such as bedsheets, towels, or gadgets.

As of 17 September, there are 18 confirmed cases of mpox in the country.