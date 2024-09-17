A night of soulful melodies at Winford Manila

Experience an evening of musical enchantment with Asia's Diamond Soul Siren, Nina, at Winford Resort & Casino Manila. The acclaimed singer will perform at the Hippodrome on Saturday, 21 September 2024. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Nina, renowned for her powerful vocal range and her ability to connect deeply with her music, has a dedicated following thanks to hits like "Jealous," "Love Moves in Mysterious Ways," and "Someday." Her significant achievements include being the first female OPM (Original Pilipino Music) artist to receive a prestigious diamond award, underscoring her impact on the music industry.

Tickets for the event are available at P1,250 for VIP seating inclusive of food and a drink. Additionally, patrons can get a chance to secure a VIP seat by earning 180 promo points a day. For more information, call 0917-7066306.