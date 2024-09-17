9 in 10 Filipinos use YouTube, delivers higher returns than TV ads—Google

Google Philippines revealed that about 9 in 10 Filipinos online are using YouTube, with the platform delivering a higher return on investment (ROI) than television ads. Google Philippines Country Director Jackie Wang shared the insights during a media roundtable in Taguig on 17 September 2024, noting that YouTube’s reach extends beyond major cities to nationwide audiences.

Wang highlighted that YouTube views on smart TVs in the Philippines have more than doubled over the past three years, with Filipinos watching an average of over four hours of content daily. Overall, YouTube watch time in the country grew by 15% from June 2023 to June 2024, while views for videos with "P-Pop" in the title surged by 180% in June.

Wang also emphasized that YouTube offers 3.8 times higher ROI than television and 2.7 times higher than other digital media. This insight comes as the platform gears up for the YouTube Works Awards, celebrating top-performing ad campaigns, including wins for CoCo Tea and Grab in various categories.