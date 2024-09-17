2K metric tons of onions arrive

At least 2,000 metric tons (MT) of imported yellow onions have arrived in the country, which is seen to stabilize prices in the market following its shortage for the remainder of the year.

“We have issued the permits and, as of today, from what I understand, 2,000 tons have arrived. And that will continue to the end of the year,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said Monday at a forum organized by the Makati City Business Club in Taguig City.

A draft memorandum of the Bureau of Plant and Industry (BPI) last August indicated that the current local stock of fresh red onions is at 135,551.40 MT, seen to meet local demand to March 2025.

Stocks of yellow onion, on the other hand, were at 3,296.50 MT, which was sufficient up to last 25 August. Hence, the agri chief approved the importation of 16,000 MT of yellow onions.

The BPI said sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances will be issued for the importation of fresh yellow onions as the coming holiday season is seen to increase demand for the high-value crop and spike its market price.

As of 9 August, the local inventory of red onions was at 99,512.10 MT, while for yellow onions it was at 1,624.31 MT.

The retail prices for local red onions in major wet markets in Metro Manila is at P75 to P150 per kilo, while for local yellow onions it is at P100 to P150 per kilo, the latest data from the Department of Agriculture showed.