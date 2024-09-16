Why Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes are such good friends

Blythe x Kyle

What is most wonderful about KyleDrea is that they are not a “manufactured” love team that can be controlled. They started as friends when they were kids, and their friendship, fondness and that special kind of tender care are even more evident now.

Blythe’s love affairs, heartbreaks and the many accusations and intrigues thrown at her are open books. Throughout all of this, she has displayed a high level of emotional intelligence and maturity. She chose to stay silent on negative matters and did not give credibility to persistent rumors. She rose above the insults and hurtful words. Brillantes knows that living well is her best revenge, which is why she traveled to foreign lands in style, transforming herself into a pint-size goddess with her baby talk, the perfect mix of a pretty young miss with a major sex kitten vibe and girl-next-door allure.

The one constant in Brillantes’ multi-colored career and life, without a doubt, is her male best friend, Kyle John (Echarri’s real name).

During the most tumultuous phase of Brillantes’ career, it was reported that Echarri was more than willing to confront the person who gave everyone the impression that Andrea was a scarlet woman. However, Blythe asked her very good friend not to intervene, insisting she handle the delicate situation herself.

And how did she handle it? By working, of course! She starred in the drama-comedy Drag You and Me, Senior High and High Street. It was only in Senior High that she and Echarri were presented as a love pair, portraying Sky Love and Obet.

Also, Blythe studied makeup application and ventured into business, starting with a makeup line, followed by perfumes.

What they mean to each other

In a recent interview, Echarri openly admitted that he has always had feelings for Blythe, and that she also loves him. He expressed pride in her growth and maturity as a young woman and confessed that the friendship he shares with her is meant to last for the long haul.

And how do they share their friendship? They go on dates. When Kyle is free from commitments, he makes it a point to have dinner and spend time with Blythe. When Blythe has shoots, Echarri can often be seen present in Andrea’s dressing room, patiently waiting and fulfilling his role as a supportive best friend.

At one Korean oppa fan meet, Kyle brought Andrea to the venue, waited for the event to finish and then accompanied her home.

On social media, there are many behind-the-scenes videos of them sharing comfortable and kilig-inducing moments while shooting a video for a perfume brand.

Footage of them together before, during and after Echarri’s performance at a concert sponsored by a soft drink brand has also surfaced on major social media platforms.

What is wonderful to note is that they are not together merely for fan service. They genuinely enjoy each other’s company. They may pursue separate projects, but they make it a point to spend quality time together. They are not rushing anything; being together is always like spending the time of their lives with someone closest and dearest to their hearts.

What’s next

We know that Kyle is in Pamilya Sagrado, and Andrea’s next television project has not been announced yet. The ardent wish of all Kahels (the fandom name for KyleDrea) is to see them headline a movie together. Endorsements where the pair is tapped as brand ambassadors would also be welcome developments, as would more quality time together as very good friends.

Without a doubt, the future is bright, both career-wise and romantically, for Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes. What makes them strong together is their friendship, which has allowed them to show their true selves — bruises, warts and all. Over the years, this bond has deepened and exerted a great emotional force.

As the saying goes, “Buildings burn, people die, but the very good friendship of KyleDrea is forever.”