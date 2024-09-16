Valenzuela RTC greenlights Guo’s Senate appearance

The Valenzuela Regional Trial Court has granted permission for dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to appear before the Senate investigation tomorrow regarding the raided POGO hub in her town.

The court order, issued by Presiding Judge Elena Amigo-Amano of Branch 282, was released a day before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s hearing today, 17 September.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate panel, requested Guo’s appearance after her criminal case was transferred to the Valenzuela RTC from the Capas, Tarlac RTC.

Guo, currently detained at the Philippine National Police custodial facility in Quezon City following her arrest in Indonesia earlier this month, was ordered to be transported to the Senate at 9 a.m.

“The PNP Custodial Facility, Camp Rafael T. Crame, Philippine National Police Headquarters, Cubao, [Quezon] City, is hereby directed to bring accused Alice Guo, aka Guo Hua Ping, to the said public hearing,” the order read.

The court also directed the PNP Headquarters Support Service to provide a “strict security protocol.”

Additionally, the court required the PNP support service to submit a written report detailing the time the accused was transported to and from the Senate.