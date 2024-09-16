URGENT: Trump blames Biden, Harris rhetoric for apparent assassination bid

Washington, United States | AFP | Monday 9/16/2024

Republican White House candidate Donald Trump blamed the rhetoric of his Democrat rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden Monday for what appeared to be a second bid on his life. "He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump told Fox News Digital of the man arrested after allegedly hiding with an assault-style rifle at the edge of a golf course where Trump was playing one day earlier. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at."

© Agence France-Presse