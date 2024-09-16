WORLD

URGENT: Trump blames Biden, Harris rhetoric for apparent assassination bid

Trump
[FILES] Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gives remarks to the press at the National Republican Senatorial Committee building on 13 June 2024 in Washington, DC. Trump is visiting Capitol Hill to meet with House and Senate Republicans. Anna Moneymaker/AFP
Published on

Washington, United States | AFP | Monday 9/16/2024

Republican White House candidate Donald Trump blamed the rhetoric of his Democrat rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden Monday for what appeared to be a second bid on his life. "He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump told Fox News Digital of the man arrested after allegedly hiding with an assault-style rifle at the edge of a golf course where Trump was playing one day earlier. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at."

© Agence France-Presse

US President Joe Biden
Donald Trump
US Vice President Kamala Harris
assasination attempt

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph