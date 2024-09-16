Tondo fire victims grateful for aid

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her sincere gratitude to all those who provided assistance to the nearly 2,000 families affected by two separate fires in Tondo over the weekend.

Speaking at the City Hall’s flag-raising ceremony yesterday, Lacuna specifically acknowledged the efforts of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Manila, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, the Manila Health Department, and the Manila Department of Social Welfare, which continue to support the fire victims.

Lacuna also commended the Department of Public Services for their swift cleanup efforts in the affected areas. She thanked barangay chairmen for offering their covered courts as evacuation centers and the Division of City Schools for providing nearby schools as temporary shelter.

The mayor expressed her gratitude to other local government units, fire volunteers, private individuals and organizations that came together to help the affected residents.

When Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo arrived at the fire scene, city government units were immediately mobilized, and barangay chairmen agreed to use their covered courts as temporary shelters. As a result, all necessary measures were in place when the fires were finally contained.

Lacuna stressed the importance of saving lives during fires, as material possessions can be replaced and urged residents to be cautious and prevent fires from occurring.