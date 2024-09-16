Thoughts to live by: St. Robert Bellarmine

17 September, 14th Week in Ordinary Time, St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop and Doctor of the Church; St. Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin and Doctor of the Church:

Readings: 1 Cor. 12:12-14, 27-31; Ps. 100:1-2, 3, 4, 5; Lk. 11:11-17.

Notes on St. Robert Bellarmine (1542-1621) and St. Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179).

1. St. Robert Bellarmine was one of the most important figures in the Catholic Counter-Reformation and strongly defended the reform decrees of the Council of Trent.

2. He was born in Montepulciano, Italy, in 1542, the 3rd of 10 children. His mother was a niece of Pope Marcellus II and was dedicated to almsgiving, prayer, meditation, and mortification of the body. Robert entered the newly formed Society of Jesus in 1560. He studied in Rome, Padua, and Louvain, where he was ordained. He was assigned to teach Theology in Louvain, the first Jesuit to do so, and was famous for his scriptural and theological learning.

3. He was then appointed to teach at the Roman College, now known as the Gregorian University. He became Rector and later Provincial of Naples. Pope Clement VIII asked him to become his theological adviser. In 1599, the Pope appointed him a Cardinal, despite his own desires. Subsequently, he became Archbishop of Capua (1602) and defended the Apostolic See against the anti-clericals of Venice and against the tenets of King James I of England. He composed an exhaustive apologetic work against the heretics of his day. He taught that the power of the State originates from God, but is vested in the people, thus showing the "divine right of kings" as untenable.

4. He was the spiritual father of St. Aloysius Gonzaga and helped St. Francis de Sales obtain approval of the Visitation Order. In his prudence, he opposed severe action in the case of Galileo whose heliocentric theory was deemed contrary to the cosmogony of Sacred Sciptures. As a legacy, he has left volumes of biblical and theological writings, works of devotion and instruction. He took personal interest in the poor, to whom he gave all his funds and died a pauper in 1621. His body is now enshrined in the church of St. Ignatius. He was canonized in 1930 and was named a Doctor of the Church by Pope Pius XI in 1931. He is one of the patron saints of catechists and catechumens.

5. A Brief Note on St. Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179). She was a German abbess, visionary, mystic, poet, and composer. In 2012, she was proclaimed a Doctor of the Church, one of only 4 women to be so named, including St. Teresa of Avila, St. Catherine of Siena, and St. Thérèse of Lisieux. She is revered as a patron saint of musicians and writers.

6. She was born of noble parents in West Franconia (Germany) and was educated at a Benedictine cloister. She began experiencing visions as a child. She later entered the Benedictine Order. When she was 43, a committee of theologians confirmed the authenticity of her visions. She recorded 26 visions, which she called "reflections of the living light." They are prophetic and apocalyptic in form and treated such topics as the church, relationship between God and humanity, and redemption. She was a talented composer and poet. She set her poems with a musical setting.

7. Miracles were reported during her lifetime and at her tomb. Pope Benedict XVI proclaimed her a Saint in 2012, based on standing tradition of popular devotion. At the end of the 16th century she was already listed among the saints. Pope Benedict also declared her Doctor of the Church, recognizing "her holiness of life and the originality of her teaching."

8. 1st Reading, 1 Cor. 12: 12-14, 27-31. St. Paul tells us that we, "Gentiles and Jews, slave or free," are one body, the Body of Christ. We have one Baptism and one Spirit (vv. 12-14). In Christ's Body are varieties of gifts: apostles, prophets, teachers, miracle-workers, then gifts of healing, of helping, guiding, and speaking different tongues. All gifts work for the good of the Body (vv. 27-31).

9. Resp. Ps. 100:1-2, 3, 4, 5 -- A Psalm of Gratitude. "Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness" (vv. 1-2). "Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates .... give thanks to him and praise his name" (vv. 3-4). His love and faithfulness endure forever (v. 5).

10. Gospel, Lk. 11:11-17 -- Two episodes:

1st episode, God responds to our prayers. If your son asks you for a fish or bread, do you give him a snake or scorpion? No, for "even though you are evil, you know how to give good gifts to your children. How much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him" (vv. 11-13).

2nd episode, Jesus shows the power of the Kingdom. He drives out a mute devil, who begins to speak. But some of the crowd say that it is by the power of Beelzebul, the prince of devils, that he drives out demons. Jesus points out their irrationality. If the prince of devils drives out his own devils, his kingdom would simply fall (vv. 14-16). No, his driving out devils means that "the Kingdom of God has come upon you" (v. 20).

11. Our Readings can be woven together by a general theme. We are the Body of Christ, made up of different races and cultures, but united by Baptism and the gift of the Holy Spirit. God's love for us is shown by a variety of gifts. Our miracle workers do their miracles because the Kingdom of God is now in the Body of Christ. Therefore, let us give thanks to the Lord for his goodness and love.

12. Prayer -- O God, you adorned St. Robert Bellarmine with wonderful learning and virtue to vindicate the faith of your Church. Grant, that through his intercession, we may always find joy in our faith. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!