The many firsts at the Emmys 2024

Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the annual Emmys on Sunday night (morning of 16 September Phl time) and made the celebration historic by winning their first Emmys.
Jodie Foster won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for her role as Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. This is her first Emmy win after being nominated three times previously.
Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Toda Mariko in the FX show Shōgun, becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win in this category. Her co-star on the show, Hiroyuki Sanada, won Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Lord Yoshii Toranaga. He is the first Japanese actor and only the second actor of Asian descent to win in this category; Lee Jung-jae won the award for Squid Game in 2022.
Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Martha in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. The show received a total of 11 nominations.
Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays chef Tina Marrero on the hit show The Bear, won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, becoming the first Latina woman to win in this category.
Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, became the first Australian actor to win Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Lamorne Morris won his first Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Fargo.