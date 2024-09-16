The many firsts at the Emmys 2024

SHOW

Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series for the FX show ‘Shōgun’ as Toda Mariko, becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win in the category.
Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada.ROBYN BECK/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the annual Emmys on Sunday night (morning of 16 September Phl time) and made the celebration historic by winning their first Emmys.

JODIE Foster, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series or Movie Award for ‘True Detective: Night Country.’

Jodie Foster won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for her role as Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. This is her first Emmy win after being nominated three times previously.

Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Toda Mariko in the FX show Shōgun, becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win in this category. Her co-star on the show, Hiroyuki Sanada, won Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Lord Yoshii Toranaga. He is the first Japanese actor and only the second actor of Asian descent to win in this category; Lee Jung-jae won the award for Squid Game in 2022.

Jessica Gunning, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Baby Reindeer.’

Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Martha in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. The show received a total of 11 nominations.

Liza Colón-Zayas, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘The Bear.’

Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays chef Tina Marrero on the hit show The Bear, won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, becoming the first Latina woman to win in this category.

Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, became the first Australian actor to win Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Lamorne Morris, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for ‘Fargo.’
Lamorne Morris, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for ‘Fargo.’ FRAZER HARRISON/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lamorne Morris won his first Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Fargo.

