The many firsts at the Emmys 2024

Jodie Foster won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for her role as Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. This is her first Emmy win after being nominated three times previously.

Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Toda Mariko in the FX show Shōgun, becoming the first actor of Asian descent to win in this category. Her co-star on the show, Hiroyuki Sanada, won Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Lord Yoshii Toranaga. He is the first Japanese actor and only the second actor of Asian descent to win in this category; Lee Jung-jae won the award for Squid Game in 2022.