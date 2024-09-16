SMALL BUT TERRIBLE

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs TNT

TNT Tropang Giga may have a small lineup, but it hardly matters as it remains as the hottest team entering the crucial stretch of the eliminations of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

Riding the crest of a four-game winning streak, the Tropang Giga will test their mettle against a dangerous Magnolia squad that is looking to squeeze out the best out of its import as it intensifies its hunt for a quarterfinal spot.

Action starts at 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. collision between Rain or Shine and NLEX, which is looking to make a last push for a playoff berth, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday.

Aside from San Miguel Beer, TNT is the hottest team in the league right now as it remains undefeated in its past four matches.

Its latest win — a 109-88 drubbing of Meralco — was quite impressive as it used a small-ball lineup featuring Jayson Castro, Glenn Khobuntin, Calvin Oftana, Kelly Williams and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Oftana led the scoring parade with 25 points while Hollis-Jefferson chipped in 22 for the Tropang Giga, who torched the Bolts with its torrid shooting.

But it was the 42-year-old Williams who drew praises from TNT mentor Chot Reyes.

Williams, who was already retired but made a stunning return when Reyes took over as TNT mentor in 2021, proved that he remains a key asset after logging nine points, six rebounds and two assists in his first game of the conference after sustaining a calf injury.

“In the end, the players took it upon themselves to make the necessary stops. We got great contributions defensively from Kelly Williams off the bench. I thought he was big,” said Reyes, giving credit to one of the league’s oldest players.

“I think we have the smallest starting lineup in the league. We’re starting Rondae at center, then we have Glenn Khobuntin, and we have Poy (Erram) coming off the bench.”

“Kelly gives us not only the size but the athletic ability and veteran leadership like tonight. We need him especially coming down the stretch — not only in this elimination round but as we approach the playoffs.”

But getting over the Hotshots, who hold a 4-3 record in Group B, will be easier said than done.

With former San Miguel Beer import Shabazz Muhammad at the helm, the Hotshots escaped Terrafirma, 99-98, last week.

Muhammad scored 20 points, including the game-winning floater in his first game back in the PBA since 2022.

The 31-year-old former National Basketball Association first-round selection hopes to have adjusted by the time he plays his second game in the league.

“It’s frustrating being in foul trouble. Almost cost our team. So that’s something I gotta adjust to,” Muhammad said, vowing to be more aggressive down the stretch.

“But you know, I thought I kept my head up — that’s the thing about basketball, it’s a lot of ups and downs and I thought I came back in the second half and gave us what we needed to get that lift to win that game.”