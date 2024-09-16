Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region

Moscow, Russia | AFP | Monday 9/17/2024

Russia ordered the evacuation of villages close to the Ukrainian border in the Kursk region on Monday, as Moscow ramped up efforts to regain control of land seized in Kyiv's incursion.

The reason for the border evacuations was unclear, but came days after Moscow began what appeared to be a major counteroffensive aimed at driving Ukraine out of the border territory.

Authorities have decided to order the "obligatory evacuation of settlements in the Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts that are within a 15-kilometre (nine-mile) zone adjacent to the border with Ukraine," Kursk region governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

There are dozens of villages and towns within this 15-kilometre radius.

The regional administration urged those fleeing to take their belongings with them and "take care of pets" amid reports residents in previous evacuations had left their animals behind.

More than 150,000 people in the region have fled their homes since Ukraine launched its offensive on August 6, advancing across tens of kilometres of Russian territory and seizing dozens of settlements.

The attack -- which began more than two years after Russia launched a full-scale military assault on Ukraine -- caught the Kremlin off-guard and was only halted after Moscow scrambled reinforcements to the area.

The Russian army said on Monday it had taken back the "settlements of Uspenovka and Borki" during counteroffensive operations, four days after announcing it had regained 10 other villages.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that his forces were acting "exactly as we planned". "I would like to thank each of our brigades and units for their coordinated efforts and resilience," he said.

'Pure provocation'

Ukraine had hoped its major cross-border incursion into the Kursk region would slow down Russia's advances in the east, where Moscow has made a string of gains in recent weeks.