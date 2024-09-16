Robinsons MMDA MOA

MMDA Deputy Chairman, Usec. Frisco San Juan Jr., Joel Lumanlan, Vice President of Marketing and Operations at Robinsons Malls, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, and RLC External Affairs Director Irving Wu sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the MMDA Redemption Satellite Office at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Quezon City. This collaboration aims to make paying traffic fines more convenient. The office provides services such as traffic violation fine settlement, lifting of alarms for drivers on the Land Transportation Office's alarm list, and driver clearance processing. It is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.











