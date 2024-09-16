REDEMPTION GAINED

PARIS, France (AFP) — Denis Shapovalov let out a roar of delight as he sealed 2022 champions Canada’s place in this year’s Davis Cup finals after beating Great Britain’s Dan Evans 6-0, 7-5, a redemption for the last time he faced the same opponents.

Back in 2017 Shapovalov’s wild hitting of a ball in frustration hit the umpire leading to him being defaulted and Britain awarded the tie as a result 3-2.

The 25-year-old made no such slip-up as he won the opening rubber and ensured the Canadians and not Britain would be joining Argentina as the two countries to progress from the group in Manchester, England.

The Israel-born Shapovalov, who has slipped to 100 in the world having once been as high as 10th, admitted having cruised through the first set it was tough to keep the momentum going.

“Very happy to get the win, he’s a tricky opponent and he fights so well,” said Shapovalov, who managed to silence the partisan 15,700 crowd.

“He was clawing his way back in the second set. I haven’t played a cleaner first set than that in my life so I’m super happy to get the win.”

“I could feel Dan getting pumped up and the crowd too so I was definitely starting to turn so I was happy to get it done in straight.”

Felix Auger-Aliassime settled the tie for Canada with a 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 win over Jack Draper.

The British won the final doubles to make it 2-1 but it was not enough to guide them into the finals.

Netherlands clinched the last of the eight places going by avoiding a 3-0 defeat against defending champions Italy in Bologna, a result which would have seen Brazil progress instead.

With US Open champion Jannik Sinner watching from the stands, the Dutch were looking down the barrel when Matteo Berrettini came from behind to beat Botic van de Zandschulp 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 with Flavio Cobolli following up with a 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor.

But Van de Zandschulp returned to the court to join Wesley Koolhof in the doubles and they saw off Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 to get the result they needed.

In the day’s other matches Spain beat Australia 2-1 in Valencia, although both teams have already qualified, while Chile edged Slovakia 2-1 in the Zhuhai group from which Germany and United States had already qualified.

The finals are in Malaga, Spain, from 19 to 24 November with the draw for the quarter-finals taking place next Thursday.