QC ‘parol making’ tilt slated

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto announced on Monday that the 4th Christmas Parol Making Contest is now open to all city residents.

The contest, themed “Kumukutitap 4: Maningning na Pasko ng Pamilyang Pinoy,” is in partnership with ETON Centris and ETON Properties Philippines Inc.

Participants must create their entries in accordance with the theme and use 80 to 100 percent recycled materials. The deadline for submissions is 8 November.

Sotto announced significant cash prizes for the winners, with the first-place winner getting P30,000, with an additional P30,000 going to their barangay.

Second and third place winners will receive P20,000 and P15,000, respectively, for both themselves and their barangays. There will also be 20 surprise winners, each receiving P5,000.

Sotto specified that lanterns must be 4’x4’ in size, weigh no more than four kilograms, and be battery-operated or solar-powered with bulbs of maximum 30 watts. Entries should not contain any political affiliation, statements, or advertisements.

Judging criteria include adherence to the theme (10 percent), craftsmanship and durability (20 percent), materials use (10 percent) and creativity and originality (30 percent).