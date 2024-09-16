Princess Ryan returns with new roles and advocacy for kids

Princess Ryan is back in the limelight with two very important roles: as 2024 Model Mom Universe and as the founder and chief executive officer of her advocacy, Kidz Groove, a dance production and workshop for kids with disabilities.

“I brought Kidz Groove here to the Philippines. It’s our first year, and we are celebrating,” Princess Ryan said.

Returning to the Philippines is a big step for the former actress, allowing her to introduce her latest passion and bridge the gap for children in need.

“I was away for 13 years. I’m now based in the US, raising my daughter — she’s 13 years old already. I really want to raise my daughter hands-on, and becoming a parent is why, when I received this title as Model Mom Universe, I felt amazing,” she added.

Playing the real-life role of a mother changed everything for Princess. It challenged her to push further and be a mom to other kids with neurodivergence, which inspired her advocacy.

“I really prioritize being a mom, and that’s why I founded Kidz Groove in California. Now, I work with many children, with or without neurodivergence. They have special needs, and we’re trying to close the gap in our dance program workshops,” she said.

“It started in 2018 in California. I was just teaching kids to help them build confidence by conducting workshops. Then, one time, I got a call asking me to choreograph a group of children with Down Syndrome for a special event. From there, they started calling me every year. That’s how I was exposed to and trained in working with the special needs of these kids,” she said.

Princess Ryan recently opened her first Kidz Groove dance studio in the Philippines, located in Estancia Mall in Pasig City.