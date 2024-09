Photos

President Marcos turns emotional during the OSAEC summit

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. led the "Iisang Nasyon, Iisang Aksyon, Tapusin ang OSAEC Ngayon" Summit 2024 on Monday, 16 September 2024. During his speech, the president became emotional upon learning that the Philippines has become the epicenter of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).