Police captain, wife shot dead in Muntinlupa

A Muntinlupa City Police captain and his wife were shot dead by an unidentified suspect inside their home on 16 September.

A report from the Southern Police District (SPD) identified the victims as Capt. Aminoden Mangonday, 40, and his wife, Mary Grace, 40. Their 12-year-old daughter, Shasmeen Ameena, was also wounded in the attack.

According to the initial report, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 AM while the victims were in their house at Tierra Villas in L&B Compound, Ilaya Street, Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa. Police stated that an unidentified armed man entered the home and shot them. The couple died instantly, while their daughter was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as having long hair, standing 5'9" tall, and wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon condemned the killings in a statement.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the brazen attack on the family of PCPT Aminoden Mangonday which has resulted in the death of the police officer and his wife and the wounding of his daughter. This act of violence against a law enforcement officer and his family should be investigated thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned to find the perpetrators and the mastermind and prosecute them. The people of Muntinlupa mourn for this loss of a fellow public servant and his wife,” said Biazon.

Col. Robert Domingo, Muntinlupa Police chief, vowed to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The Muntinlupa City Police Station is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Pcpt. Aminoden S. Mangonday and his wife in their home. Pcpt. Mangonday was a dedicated officer who served our community with honor and distinction. His loss is a tragedy for our city and for the entire law enforcement community,” said Domingo.

"We will undertake a swift and thorough investigation for the immediate apprehension of the perpetrators, in the pursuit of justice and to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

The family had just celebrated the third birthday of their youngest daughter on 15 September.

Mangonday was a multi-awarded police officer and the chief of the Muntinlupa Police’s Community Affairs Section. He received numerous accolades, including the Outstanding Police Service Award 2024 at the Ignacio B. Jimenez PNP Awards, the Excellence in the Line of Service 2024 from JCI Manila and the Philippine National Police, the AGC Honest Cop Award from the Aclan Group of Companies, and the Best Policeman of the Year at the TVC Maharlika Awards. Last July, he also received the Outstanding Police Community Affairs Development Junior Police Commissioned Officer award from the PNP.